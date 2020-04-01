Arts community deeply impacted by COVID-19 health crisis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several arts groups around Savannah have had to postpone or completely cancel their seasons because of the virus. And that's a big blow to these groups that keep our culture alive.
Last month, the Savannah Theatre made it through two weekends of their production of "Sister Act." But after guidance from the city, state, and federal government about the threat of COVID-19, the theater group knew they were going to have to take one last bow for now.
Savannah Theatre Owner Matt Meece says all of their spring shows have been canceled right now. He calls it a scary time but remains hopeful. Fortunately, the theatre was prepared to handle a tough economy. Meece says he put aside funds to help pay the theater’s bills during difficult times. He also needs to do some more research but believes the money coming from the $2 trillion stimulus package will also help the theater as the country continues to fight the pandemic.
"Anyone who gets into the arts doesn't get into it to make a lot of money. That's not why we do it. The margins are pretty thin, so you usually need things to go really well just to stay afloat," said Matt Meece, Savannah Theatre Owner.
Meece says the theater hasn’t organized any fundraisers at this time. He says the best way to support them is buying a ticket for a future show, however, we’re unsure when that will be.
