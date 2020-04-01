Arts community deeply impacted by COVID-19 health crisis

Savannah Theatre Owner Matt Meece says all of their spring shows have been canceled right now. He calls it a scary time but remains hopeful. Fortunately, the theatre was prepared to handle a tough economy. Meece says he put aside funds to help pay the theater’s bills during difficult times. He also needs to do some more research but believes the money coming from the $2 trillion stimulus package will also help the theater as the country continues to fight the pandemic.