Beaufort Memorial Hospital prepared just in case for influx of COVID-19 patients

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - As confirmed COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County continue to rise, hospitals are preparing for an influx of patients. Beaufort Memorial has already set up tents and say they are ready for the long-haul.
These tents were set up specifically for patients with respiratory issues while COVID-19 is on the rise in Beaufort County. Hospital staff says they’re supposed to limit the exposure of coronavirus to people going into the normal emergency room.
“This tent is a screening purpose for us. It’s a failsafe for patients who have symptoms of fever, chills, and shortness of breath,” Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Stephen Larson said.
The tents at Beaufort Memorial Hospital are just one more way doctors are trying to limit the spread of coronavirus. The hospital knows Beaufort is a regional hotspot.
“In Beaufort County, there was 91 tested cases yesterday, positive, you have to believe there’s hundreds of cases in Beaufort County where the patients have COVID-19,” Dr. Larson said.
They believe many people are infected without knowing it. They hope the tent will help limit interaction with patients there for other ailments.
“Every patient comes in, gets a mask on. Because the incidence of COVID-19 is incredible,” Dr. Larson said.
The screening process checks patient’s vitals and discusses a patient’s ability to breathe.
“And then triaged either into the emergency department for further assessment or into the screening tent should they have complaints of shortness of breath,” Dr. Larson said. The hospital says it's all about preventing the spread.
“I think it’s all about social distancing and then staying away from people. Especially if you’re sick,” Dr. Larson said.
And hospital staff is hoping that having these tents and taking more precautions like social distancing will help flatten the curve that they do expect to come in the next few weeks and months.
