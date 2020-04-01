Bryan County School District will observe spring break week

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County School District is reminding families spring break is still scheduled for April 6 through April 10.
Digital learning days will pause for the holiday week. Online classes will resume on April 13.
The school system will not provide meals during spring break. In a statement released on the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. Paul Brooksher says this break will help staff who have been working hard on meal services.
“This pre-scheduled break in our 2019-2020 school calendar will give our extremely dedicated school nutrition staff, bus drivers, and others involved an opportunity to catch their breath and prepare for our Meals on the Bus and DLD return on April 13th. "
The Bryan County School District says as of Friday, April 3, they will have served more than 50,000 meals through delivery routes and curbside pickup.
If any families need help with meals during the spring break holiday, they can reach out to the following community groups in Bryan County:
- Bryan County Family Connections - 912-653-3824
- United Way of Coastal Empire for Bryan County - 912-651-7750
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.