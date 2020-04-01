Community Champions: Pinnacle Plastic Surgery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. Audrey Klenke is working from home these days; her patients' homes.
"Telehealth is a way for providers and patients to connect remotely, virtually,” Dr. Klenke said.
The Bluffton plastic surgeon has altered her practice in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. First by utilizing telehealth for all initial consultations.
“You're usually seeing someone if they have a camera and a microphone, you're talking with someone via their phone or their computer,” Dr. Klenke said.
But also, instead of cosmetic procedures, she is now offering her facility as an outlet for wound care to serve injured members of the community and also alleviate pressure from already over-stressed emergency centers.
“Because we do so much with skin and things like wounds and skin cancers, we're not only taking care of patients who need us in that way right now, but we're also taking care of patients who have minor lacerations, a burn, some other small injury at home that would normally be taken care of in the ER, we can take care of it here in the office. So, we want to be able to take care of patients who need us here in the office, so we can prevent them from having to go to the emergency room, exposing themselves, using up precious resources,” Dr. Klenke said.
Dr. Klenke will tele-consult with patience on services such as facelifts. But her primary concentration in this different time is on incidents and injuries that won't change because people are supposed to be staying home.
“People aren’t sitting in their rooms all day. They’re going out, mowing the lawn, doing yard work, that home project they have been dreaming about for six months. People are going to get wounds, it’s going to happen and you’re going to have to get it taken care of, why not do it in a safe way,” Dr. Klenke said.
