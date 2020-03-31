Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-1-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through the weekend. This will bring much drier and cooler air over the area today into Friday morning. Temps begin to warm Friday afternoon and we'll see some 80s by Saturday. A cold front stalls well to our west and north Sunday and Monday. We'll see more clouds with a slight chance for showers. Rain chances remain low most of next week.
Today will be mostly sunny and cooler, highs 65-70.
Tonight will be clear and cool, lows 45-52.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs 70-73.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the mid to upper 40's.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, lows near 60.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows near 60.
