Feds: Stimulus check should arrive within “three weeks”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With COVID-19 causing many people to be away from work, Americans are wondering how they’re going to pay the bills.
Last week, Congress passed a $2 trillion stimulus package to help the country’s economy.
Many people are hurting for money right now, not only in Savannah but around the country. Fortunately, the federal government says stimulus checks should be in the hands of Americans in about three weeks.
According to CBS News, individuals are eligible to receive up to $1,200. Married couples could receive up to $2,400, plus $500 per child.
WTOC spoke to Adam Exas, the Chief Operating Officer of Innovative Tax and Accounting Solutions. He says people need to use this assistance wisely, especially those who do not have steady funds coming in. The COO says budgeting is important. Make sure you’re taking care of those essential needs first. And if you’re someone who is working during this pandemic and may not need the relief to pay for essential items, you may want to look at helping others.
“There are a lot of great programs that are being lifted off the ground to help people. So it’s possible to use those funds to help our community as well,” Exas said.
Don’t forget about those tax refunds. Exas says although the deadline has been pushed back to July 15, you may want to file now. You may get a refund that you can also use during this time.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.