GA Sec. of State mails out millions of absentee ballot applications

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia is spending millions of dollars to make voting easier for you during this crisis. This year’s primary is still scheduled for May 19th.
The Secretary of State’s office is preparing for a surge in absentee ballots. They’ve bought additional scanners to process them on election day.
Some 6.9 million people will be getting an application in the mail to get one in the next week or so. The secretary said it will end up costing the state between $5 million and $10 million . If you prefer to vote that way, just fill out the application and stick it back in the mail box.
Your county election office will then mail you your ballot. It needs to be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day. No matter when the election is eventually held, there will be 3-weeks of early voting in person, absentee voting, and then same-day voting.
“The Absentee ballot process allows you to vote from the safety and security of your own home," Secretary Brad Raffensperger said. "You don’t have to venture out other than to put a stamp on it, walk down to the end of the driveway, and put it in the mailbox.”
The legislature is floating the idea of further postponing the election. Raffensperger said state law only allows the date to be moved past May 19th with approval from the legislature or governor. He’s supportive of whatever decision they make.
