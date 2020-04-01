Gulfstream closes two manufacturing facilities after employees test positive for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gulfstream Aerospace has closed two Savannah-based manufacturing facilities after employees working there tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
According to a statement from Gulfstream, the employees are in self-isolation and are receiving medical treatment. All employees who worked in the two facilities have been sent home and asked to self-quarantine.
Gulfstream states the facilities will be cleaned before reopening later this month.
All other facilities at Gulfstream remain open “in accordance with identification of aviation as critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber & Industrial Security Agency (CISA).”
