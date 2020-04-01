Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The executive director of the American Dance Festival says the 2020 season is off because of the coronavirus outbreak, one of a number of events canceled or postponed in North Carolina's Research Triangle area. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Executive Director Jodee Nimerichter says no dancers will take the stage in Durham this summer, as all performances and professional workshops through July have been called off. The festival was scheduled for June 18 through July 25 in what would have been its 87th season. The Durham Performing Arts Center, the Raleigh Convention Center and the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts have canceled or postponed all public events through April 30.