Managing anxiety during the COVID-19 crisis

“It’s ok to grieve," says Dr. Chad Brock, a psychiatrist with Shrink Savannah. "There’s so many things that have been canceled. It’s ok to be sad, give yourself permission for that. Exercise can take a lot of that tension away, you’ll decide to deal with it physically. Even if you didn’t exercise before, now is a time to exert yourself. Even though all the problems haven’t been solved, it might be the difference between sleeping tonight. That’s a good place to start. on The mental side you have to watch how your news intake. Stay informed but don’t watch cable news constantly, so many unknowns. You don’t need talking heads saying what if this happens what if that happens you’ll live that reality.”