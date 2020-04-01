Managing anxiety during the COVID-19 crisis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -With everything going on in the world right now you may be feeling a little stressed out. From fear to anxiety, you are not alone if you’re overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak.
If you’re struggling right now with everything from stress to loneliness, there are some steps you can take to start to feel better. A local psychiatrist about what he’s seeing and how to manage those feelings.
He told me the first step is to realize those feelings are totally normal and gave two tips to help stay calm throughout the chaos.
“It’s ok to grieve," says Dr. Chad Brock, a psychiatrist with Shrink Savannah. "There’s so many things that have been canceled. It’s ok to be sad, give yourself permission for that. Exercise can take a lot of that tension away, you’ll decide to deal with it physically. Even if you didn’t exercise before, now is a time to exert yourself. Even though all the problems haven’t been solved, it might be the difference between sleeping tonight. That’s a good place to start. on The mental side you have to watch how your news intake. Stay informed but don’t watch cable news constantly, so many unknowns. You don’t need talking heads saying what if this happens what if that happens you’ll live that reality.”
Dr. Brock says it’s a good idea to assign yourself a certain time period throughout the day to check up on the news so you’re not spending all of your time absorbing the rapidly changing information.
