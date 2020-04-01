Memorial Health doctor discusses COVID-19 testing, hospital operations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial University Medical Center leaders say they have enough equipment, staff and capacity to handle the coronavirus, but they are continually monitoring and adjusting their plans as we see the results of this pandemic.
Hospital leaders say right now they are conducting about thirty to forty tests a day for COVID-19. Results for those tests are being returned in about 72 hours and nearly 5-10 percent of them are positive for coronavirus.
While we are seeing an increase in case numbers across our area, medical professionals say we haven’t hit the peak yet. In fact, some models suggest that won’t come until late April or early May.
Dr. Stephen Thacker, Memorial Health’s associate chief medical officer, said it’s important we understand the severity of this and get the message to social distance, so we flatten the curve.
“Both personally and professionally is, yes, you should be worried about this right? We need to have a lot of personal sacrifice in our household as individuals so that we can benefit not only from ourselves, but our community and that’s a, that’s a tough pitch and sometimes a tough message to receive, but it’s a reality and so we do need to take it seriously,” Dr. Thacker said.
Memorial Health leaders have a goal to get in-house rapid testing by April 6. This would produce results in less than an hour.
You can watch the entire news conference with Dr. Thacker below:
