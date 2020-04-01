Mental health counselors urge governor to expand SC Medicaid coverage

SCDHHS has largely followed the guidance of federal authorities and state licensing boards, in consultation with clinicians and thought leaders from across the state, in adding these telemedicine flexibilities. The agency realizes additional guidance may be warranted to address the needs of Healthy Connections Medicaid members during the prolonged period of social distancing and has committed to its members and the provider community that it will continue to develop flexibilities to ensure access to care. SCDHHS is committed to this continued partnership and encourages providers and Healthy Connections Medicaid members to reach out to COVID@scdhhs.gov so it can continue to be responsive to the needs of our fellow South Carolinians.