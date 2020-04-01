Over 4,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ga.

According to DPH, there are 36 positive cases in Chatham County, 18 in Glynn County, five in Effingham County, eight in Bryan County, five in Liberty County, one in Long County, one in Candler County, four in Camden County, two in Toombs County, one in Appling County, six in Bacon County, two in Bulloch County, one in Candler County, one in Jeff Davis, one in McIntosh County, two in Screven County and two in Tattnall County.