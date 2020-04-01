Over 4,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 4,638 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon Wednesday (4/1) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now 139. A total of 952 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Two deaths have been reported in Chatham County. One in Bryan County.
Over 20,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
According to DPH, there are 36 positive cases in Chatham County, 18 in Glynn County, five in Effingham County, eight in Bryan County, five in Liberty County, one in Long County, one in Candler County, four in Camden County, two in Toombs County, one in Appling County, six in Bacon County, two in Bulloch County, one in Candler County, one in Jeff Davis, one in McIntosh County, two in Screven County and two in Tattnall County.
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.