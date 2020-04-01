Pooler Elementary throws parade for students

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - With schools closed down right now across the nation, both students and teachers are trying new ways to connect.
One of the more popular one options, a parade.
Things may be quieter than normal at Pooler Elementary School right now.
“As we know this is a crazy time for all of us," said the school’s principal Stacey McPipkin, "as an elementary school we really love our babies and are missing them.”
The solution.
“We thought it would be a great idea to do a parade,” said McPipkin.
So, that’s exactly what they did.
Teachers and their families lined up at the school, decorated their cars, and got ready to hit the road to see their students.
Including 5th grade teacher Mike Proto.
“We’ll have a chance for us to see the kids, let them know we care and we’re still thinking of them,” said Proto.
As it turns out the students have been thinking about them too.
A group of students waiting along the parade route sharing the names of their favorite teachers, "“I miss you Mrs. Windsor and Coach Clayton,” said one.
“I miss Mrs. Davis,” another added.
“Oh, and I miss Mr. Proto,” they added.
When these students finally got to see their teachers.
Their reactions said it all.
Car after car.
Students calling out to their favorite teachers.
A reminder that things may be different, and times may tough, but whether you’re a student, teacher, or parent, like Amanda Mincey, you’re not alone.
“We’re a team and we have this together. We can make this happen.”
