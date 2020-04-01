Savannah aldermen, city leaders helping homeless amid pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just after the interview, an Amazon delivery truck rolled up to Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan’s house with 24 packages - mostly camping tents - that will soon go to those without shelter around Savannah.
“It went from one to 153 brand new tents really quick. And that shows what people can do when they make things priorities,” Wilder-Bryan said.
Recognizing the increasing need for help for the homeless, Wilder-Bryan and other council members and community leaders jumped into action.
“I’m just so happy and excited that so many people felt compelled without getting their arms twisted to just do some wonderful things to make sure that people really know we’re the Hostess City, and that we’re going to take care of our own,” Wilder-Bryan.
While the alderwoman gathers supplies and tents, the City of Savannah is also partnering in the effort, setting up temporary shelter with tents to provide additional space for the homeless.
They’re also looking to provide a location for self-quarantine of those with symptoms but no confirmation of test results and arranging for temporary showers and port-o-lets to be placed at the site, along with food donations from America’s Second Harvest.
