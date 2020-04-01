Saying goodbye to Mayor Ronnie Dixon

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Black ribbons on the doors of Vidalia City Hall represent the sadness and sorrow from the death of Ronnie Dixon. Staff at city hall say this feels more like the loss of a father figure more than a boss.
Flags flew at half-staff as the sad news spread. Dixon first won the mayor's seat and took office January 1994. Over more than a quarter century, he oversaw the city's growth from downtown revitalization and the highway realignment to the growth of the annual Vidalia Onion Festival into one of the Southeast's biggest festivals.
Lifelong friends and coworkers say he poured his life into the city and making it better.
“He dedicated his life to the city, following in his dad's footsteps who did the same. He had a job and he had to do it. I think it will be an awakening for those who come after him when they realize how much time, effort, and energy he put into this,” Bill said.
Dixon's father served as mayor in the 60's and 70's.
Funeral arrangements are still pending, especially planning for coronavirus concerns and social distancing and large group limits. But as soon as they’re announced, we’ll let you know.
