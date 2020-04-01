South Carolina announces four more deaths related to COVID-19, and 210 new cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have announced four additional deaths in South Carolina related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 26, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The four patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions.
They were residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Lee, and Richland counties.
“Every day that we unfortunately have to report these losses is a reminder of how serious this situation is and the obligation we all have to help prevent the loss of additional South Carolinians,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant. “Social distancing and staying home can help save lives.”
DHEC also is reporting 210 additional cases of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, the total number statewide is 1,293 cases in 43 counties.
Currently, Charleston County has the most positive cases in the state with 190 followed by Richland County with 176.
There have been 6,326 tests for coronavirus with 1,293 testing positive and 5,033 testing negative.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Aiken County: 5 cases
- Allendale County: 1 case
- Anderson County: 8 cases
- Bamberg County: 2 cases
- Barnwell County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 10 cases
- Berkeley County: 3 cases
- Charleston County: 48 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Chesterfield County: 3 cases
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Dorchester County: 10 cases
- Edgefield County: 2 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 2 cases
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 23 cases
- Greenwood County: 1 case
- Horry County: 5 cases
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 11 cases
- Lancaster County: 2 cases
- Laurens County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 7 cases
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 28 cases
- Spartanburg County: 8 cases
- Sumter County: 9 cases
- Williamsburg County: 1 case
- York County: 10 cases
Earlier on Wednesdaym, Roper St. Francis Health reported a total of 65 cases of the novel coronavirus at their hospitals.
Roper spokesman Andy Lyons said the hospital reported 12 new cases as of Wednesday.
Five of those cases have been admitted to one of their hospitals, he said.
