South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham gives update on COVID-19 self-quarantine

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - After South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced all non-essential businesses are to close starting Wednesday, one Lowcountry representative wants him to do more.
It has been almost a week since District 1 Representative Joe Cunningham found out he tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’m one of the fortunate ones who has not had the more serious symptoms. I lost my sense of taste and smell a couple weeks back,” he said.
Cunningham says he has been in self-quarantine since March 19 after coming in contact with another member of congress who tested positive.
He also says his experience has taught him how serious the virus is.
“It just goes to show you there’s probably a lot of people out there walking around with this virus and may not know that they even have it and it can affect such a broad range of people.”
As the number of cases across the Lowcountry increase, Cunningham says he wants local governments to have the power to choose whether or not to issue a “shelter at home” order.
However, since the state’s attorney general says local governments don’t have the power to do so, Cunningham has asked the governor to issue a state-wide “stay at home” order instead.
“I think they need some autonomy to make those decisions. And if they don’t have that autonomy and they don’t have that ability then I don’t see anything short from a state-wide “stay in place” order from the governor to help bring some clarity to the situation.”
He wants to remind residents to be vigilant, continue to social distance and look to local and national authorities for guidance with the virus.
“We’ve made it through some tough times here in this community and this state and in this country and we’re going to make it through this. And I take that when we get to the other side we’re going to be a lot stronger of a community and a state and a country because of it.”
Representative Cunningham says his self quarantine will end Wednesday.
