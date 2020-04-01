Spreading cheer to senior citizens during coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - “It says be happy.”
If it’s one thing we all know can put a smile on anyone’s face, it’s a card or a letter.
“Thinking of you and sending cheerful thoughts to brighten your day.”
With words so simple they take your mind off of reality for just a second.
Area director for United Way of the Coastal Empire-Bryan County said, that’s exactly why they decided to have people write letters to seniors even if they use only three to five words.
She said words can go along way and mean so much to someone who is at the highest risk for a virus.
So far she says they have received only a few dozen, but are encouraging more people to send a little cheer to overpower the fear.
“What I know is that a lot of times obviously even in the best of times, a lot of times seniors are pretty isolated especially if they don’t have family near and those kinds of things," Fuller said. “Now since they’re at such high risk for infection of the COVID virus, they’re really having to inside and be isolated,” she said. "Even if they have family here, they’re often times not able to see the family they have locally.”
Anyone is welcome to write a letter and drop it off at any of their United Way, Bryan County locations in Richmond Hill and Pembroke.
They will be taking letters and cards until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every box of letters they receive will be quarantined for sevens before getting delivered.
