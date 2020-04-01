Wednesday: Cooler, Sunnier, Breezier Day

By Cutter Martin | April 1, 2020 at 4:39 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 4:39 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s cool, breezy and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. You’ll probably want to grab a light jacket if you’re headed outside this morning.

An isolated shower is possible through 6 a.m. or so, then a drier clearer forecast takes-hold heading into mid and late morning.

The temperature will be in the lower 60s by noon; peaking in the upper 60s to near 70° with sunshine and breezy winds this afternoon. Temperatures dip into the 50s after sunset, then 40s by Thursday morning. You’ll probably need a jacket if you’re heading into work early Thursday.

A stretch of chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons lingers through Saturday ahead of a warming trend this weekend into next week as the next storm system draws closer.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.