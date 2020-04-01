You could notice more pests in your house soon

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Don’t be surprised if you see more pests during the COVID-19 pandemic. A Hinesville pest expert is now preparing for an increase in calls.
While many businesses have closed, pest controls - like Magnum Pest Control in Hinesville - remain open as an essential business.
Right now, we’re in what pest experts call swarm season. Couple that with the COVID-19 pandemic, it could mean unwanted visitors inside your home.
“People will notice them more in the homes since they’ll be home,” Mitchell Boston said.
Boston has been in pest control for more than 10 years. He knows he could see an increase in calls these next few weeks, maybe months.
“This is southeast Georgia. You know, bugs haven’t gotten the memo,” Boston said.
As some restaurants were forced to close their doors, Boston says bugs and rodents can’t get their food scraps in the usual places.
And with more activity inside nowadays, your home could be their next option.
“You have kids, they’ll leave scraps around. It’s a constant battle,” Boston said.
If you aren’t looking to fight that battle, take this advice from Boston. Throw out any leftover food and seal up windows, doors or openings on your home.
“If you just keep a sealed up home, that will help keep bugs out because most of them are living on the outside anyway,” Boston said.
Pest control companies are making sure to take precautions as their job calls for them to be outside and into people’s homes. Workers at Magnum Pest Control practice social distancing and they’re also wearing gloves and N95 masks.
