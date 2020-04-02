Bulloch Co. teachers, students enjoy brief visit following social distance guidelines

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You might think kids wouldn’t miss school during this time. But parents say they miss their teachers and vice versa.
Car horns replaced school bells as teachers from Julia P. Bryant Elementary and William James Middle School weaved their way through neighborhoods.
The Davis family stood in the driveway and waved as their sons' teachers came along.
“They've been excited for two to three days since they heard about it,” Allen Davis said.
All stayed in their cars. Some brought their own children so they could all be part of something, even if they're still in some ways separate.
“They miss them. They like them in the classroom. If they can't see them there, they're willing to drive to their houses so that's what we're doing today,” said Stephanie Compton, with Julia P. Bryant Elementary.
Compton says teachers themselves came up with the plan to ride through and see students and let students see them.
“I thought it was a great idea for the teachers to have some communication with the kids and still show they're involved,” Compton said.
All hope it’s only a short time before they’re all back at school together.
