Colorado State University forecasts busier than normal Atlantic Hurricane Season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A team of scientists at Colorado State University has released an annual pre-season Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season forecast.
The team is calling for 16 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes; an above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season.
There is also a greater than “normal” risk of tropical storms and hurricanes impacting the United States’ coastline.
The biggest factors that contributed to the busy forecast is a lack of an El Nino - typically a limiting factor for tropical systems - and warmer-than-normal seas surface temperatures across portions of the Atlantic Basin.
Stay with the First Alert Weather Team throughout the upcoming hurricane season.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.