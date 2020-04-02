Colorado State University forecasts busier than normal Atlantic Hurricane Season

Colorado State University forecasts busier than normal Atlantic Hurricane Season
Hurricane season is just two months away, and it could be an active, intense year for hurricanes (Source: WWBT)
By Cutter Martin | April 2, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 11:51 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A team of scientists at Colorado State University has released an annual pre-season Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season forecast.

The team is calling for 16 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes; an above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season.

There is also a greater than “normal” risk of tropical storms and hurricanes impacting the United States’ coastline.

The biggest factors that contributed to the busy forecast is a lack of an El Nino - typically a limiting factor for tropical systems - and warmer-than-normal seas surface temperatures across portions of the Atlantic Basin.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team throughout the upcoming hurricane season.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.