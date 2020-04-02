COVID-19 cases reported in all 46 counties across S.C.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCSC/WTOC) - State health officials announced on Thursday that COVID-19 has now been reported in all 46 counties across South Carolina.
“There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control today also reported 261 additional cases of COVID-19.
That brings the statewide total cases to 1,554 in all 46 counties.
The agency also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19.
The deaths occurred in elderly individuals who all had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Florence County, one of Anderson County, one Horry County, and one of Sumter County.
This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 31.
Of the over 1, 500 confirmed cases in the state, DHEC says nearly 75 percent do not require hospitalization and can be treated at home in quarantine.
"Many people who have the virus may have very mild or almost no symptoms,” Lowcountry Public Health Director Taylor Lee said. "We know that some individuals are at higher risk for exposure. And others are at increased risk for severe illness. At some point, please remember the majority of us will be exposed. "
The average age of a COVID-19 confirmed case in the state is just 51.
Cases are equally as likely to be found in someone in their 60's as they are for those in their 20s.
"You really have to assume that anyone you could come in contact with could potentially he be a carrier,” Lee said.
DHEC released the following additional information:
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Abbeville County: 2 cases
- Aiken County: 4 cases
- Anderson County: 10 cases
- Bamberg County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 29 cases
- Berkeley County: 15 cases
- Charleston County: 41 cases
- Cherokee County: 1 case
- Chester County: 3 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 4 cases
- Dorchester County: 8 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 5 cases
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 25 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Hampton County: 1 case
- Horry County: 8 cases
- Jasper County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 13 cases
- Lancaster County: 9 cases
- Lee County: 3 cases
- Lexington County: 9 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- McCormick County: 1 case
- Newberry County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 24 cases
- Saluda County: 1 case
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 18 cases
- Union County: 2 cases
- Williamsburg County: 3 cases
