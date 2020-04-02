Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-2-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure remained the dominate weather feature through the weekend. This will keep us mainly dry and quiet. Temps will be above average this weekend as the high pressure moves off the east coast. We'll see more clouds with some rain chances next week.
Today will be sunny, highs 69-73.
Tonight will be clear, lows 46-50.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs 76-79.
Friday night will be clear, lows near 50.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the lower 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
