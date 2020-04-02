Food pantry preparing care packages for Tybee residents in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry is putting together hundreds of care packages every week this month. What's different this week is that families will be getting an additional bag of canned goods and toilet paper from the help of some neighboring businesses.
Keith Gay and his brothers own and operate Tybee Beach Vacation Rentals. During this time, they wanted to help give people in need food and supplies.
They worked with the local IGA and Tybee Family Chiropractic to put together 100 care packages full of canned goods, pasta, toilet paper, a gift certificate for chiropractic services and more.
To help get the packages delivered to more people on the island, the Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry will be giving them out along with their own food packages Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
"We took what we were able to purchase and what IGA was able to provide and what we had in our stock, toilet paper, paper towels that kind of thing, to ultimately put these packages together,” Gay said.
"We want them to stay in their cars. We will just take their name and how many people are in their household. Then they will open their trunk, drive up toward the exit and that is when the bags will just be put in their cars,” Rising Tyde Community Food Bank volunteer Roxy Hogan said.
or all of April, the food pantry will be delivering food every Thursday. Starting next week, so that people don’t have to leave their homes, the firemen on Tybee will be delivering the food per your request. Please call 912-656-4609 for more information.
If you would like to help stock the pantry, a check can be sent to Rising Tyde Community Food Pantry at P.O. Box 2832, Tybee Island, Georgia 31328.
