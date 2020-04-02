Ga. surpasses 5,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 5,348 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon Thursday (4/2) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now 163. A total of 1,056 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Two deaths have been reported in Chatham County. One in Bryan County.
Over 22,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide.
Number of confirmed cases in WTOC counties, according to DPH:
- Appling County: 3
- Bacon County: 6
- Bryan County: 10
- Bulloch County: 3
- Camden County: 6
- Candler County: 1
- Chatham County: 44
- Effingham County: 6
- Glynn County: 20
- Liberty County: 7
- Long County: 1
- McIntosh County: 1
- Screven County: 2
- Toombs County: 4
- Tattnall County: 2
DPH releases new numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
