Good News: Truck drivers fed by Bay Street restaurant

"Everybody is kind of sad right now because of the virus and things just aren’t going the way they want, there’s a lot of stress and tension,” said Christiansen. “And if we can just make these truckers happy doing this, then when they get home, they’re bringing that cheer to their house. And the wife that’s been home all day taking care of the kids probably will have a better attitude with her husband coming home with a smile on his face rather than saying I’ve been working all day. So, just brings a little bit more cheer.”