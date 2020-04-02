Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Health officials in South Carolina are coming under increased scrutiny over information it isn't gathering or releasing about the spread of the coronavirus. For a brief time last week, health officials released the number of COVID-19 cases in each ZIP code. But less than a day later, officials replaced it with a list of only those ZIP codes that had at least one case. Officials say a shortage of tests means there are a lot of people with the virus undiagnosed and so people need to act like anyone they encounter is infected and protect themselves. South Carolina reported nearly 1,300 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths as of Wednesday.