Local business owner working to make life more comfortable for healthcare workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chrissy Rippetoe is co-owner of Abode Studios in Savannah. They are shut down since they are considered a non-essential business, but, since they are artists and creators, they are using their talents to make gowns, masks, 3-D print face shields and mask hooks for healthcare workers in the area.
Rippetoe spent the last 24-hours designing and laser-cutting nearly 1,200 acrylic hooks that keep healthcare workers who are wearing masks all day long from getting sores on the backs of their ears.
She’s received thousands of requests and her post, has gone viral in creative circles online. She’s working to provide them for healthcare workers, pharmacists, nursing homes, first responders and anyone else who may be in need.
After trying several different designs made of different materials, she got feedback and finally found what works.
“Something that simple can really make such a big difference," Rippetoe said. “There was one nurse who emailed me and said ‘I was duct-taping the sides of my mask to my face, so germs didn’t get in the gaping,’ and she said ‘thank you so much, this makes all the difference to me..”
The thought made Rippetoe emotional.
She is making them for healthcare workers across our area, including everyone at Memorial Health.
Rippetoe is working 16-hour days, donating her own resources to fill the requests.
If you’re interested in helping, they have a fundraiser for more supplies on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.