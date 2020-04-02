Lunchroom staff, volunteers preparing meals for Bulloch Co. students

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - School nutrition teams say they’re as busy now as when classes are in session. They’re cranking out thousands of meals for children across Bulloch County.
They've asked for help from campuses across the county, even from people who don't know their way around the lunchroom.
Lunchroom staffs from across the county gather at Julia P. Bryant Elementary before daylight. They prepare nearly 5,000 meals like a cross between a team of Army cooks and a NASCAR pit crew.
Each lunch includes fruits, vegetables, a sandwich and more. Meanwhile, Marianna Voisell and her volunteers get that food into the lines of bags. She's helped organize the volunteers who get the food in bags and boxes to go on buses for delivery.
“I wanted to jump in myself as a volunteer because we have a great need and this is our home,” Voisell said.
They're preparing today's lunch and tomorrow's breakfast for nearly 2,500 kids Monday through Friday. While kids may be home, that doesn't mean parents have a way to feed them.
“They are those essential personnel who have to be at work on a daily basis. So, we're here to pick up the slack and take care of those children,” Megan Blanchard said.
Voisell's team ranges from principals like her to bus drivers and office staff.
“It doesn't matter the department, doesn't matter the title. Everybody cares about these kids and these families and we want to do what we can.”
Blanchard says they’ll do this as long as it takes.
