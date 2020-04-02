Making a tornado in a bottle

For the bottles, clear works best. Fill one bottle about halfway up, adding a little dish soap (or food coloring) and glitter to add some flair to the vortex. Adding a small washer in between the two bottles can help your vortex spin, but it isn't a necessary step. Tape (tightly) the empty two liter bottle to the top. There are also plastic bottle connector you can buy online if you want! Once your bottle are secure, turn the two liter with the liquid in it over The pressure difference will then cause the water to fall toward the bottom, spinning down and filling the empty bottle.