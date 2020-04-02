Making a tornado in a bottle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Within the past week, we have seen destructive tornadoes across the Southeast and Midwest. On this week’s First Alert Weather Academy, Meteorologist Andrew Gorton explains how tornadoes form and how you can make your own in a jar at home.
Tornadoes season is picking up, but in reality, tornadoes can happen any day of the year if conditions are right.
This time of the year, tornadoes typically form along fronts that separate two clashing air masses. Think about the two air masses as oil and water, they don't mix!
The cold dense air sinks under the warm air that rises. Wind shear, or the difference in wind speed/direction with height creates a horizontally-rotating column of air (vortex). The warmer air, or updraft, can ingest this into the thunderstorm, turning the horizontally-rotating column of air into a vertically-rotating column of air.
This rotation extends from the cloud base, all the way to the ground. Once it is is in contact with the ground it can be classified as a tornado. Otherwise, it is a funnel cloud (above the ground).
Tornadoes have been recorded in every state, but they are most common in the southern plains, Midwest and southeastern United States.
Based on climatological averages, Georgia's busiest month for tornadoes is about 5 in March and about 29 tornadoes throughout the entire year. This is the time of the year we start warming up, but can still get cold fronts which end up clashing with each other fighting for the same space in the lower atmosphere.
South Carolina's annual numbers are slightly lower, one reason being it is a smaller state in square mileage with 23 tornadoes a year on average. Spring is busy for South Carolina too, but the busiest month on average is September with nearly 4 tornadoes. This is partially because of South Carolina's coastline being vulnerable to tropical systems during Hurricane season.
You can actually make your own tornado at home! It's really a vortex by definition, but still looks cool!
There are two ways to do this, you can use two two-liter bottles or a mason jar.
For the bottles, clear works best. Fill one bottle about halfway up, adding a little dish soap (or food coloring) and glitter to add some flair to the vortex. Adding a small washer in between the two bottles can help your vortex spin, but it isn't a necessary step. Tape (tightly) the empty two liter bottle to the top. There are also plastic bottle connector you can buy online if you want! Once your bottle are secure, turn the two liter with the liquid in it over The pressure difference will then cause the water to fall toward the bottom, spinning down and filling the empty bottle.
The mason car is a less complicated gives you a better chance to stay dry! Just fill it with water, glitter, a splash of dish soap and even a Lego or two! Give it a counter-clockwise shake and you will see your vortex begin to form!
These vortices will last for a few seconds, but the process can be repeated over and over!
