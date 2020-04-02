Psychologist gives mental health tips for sheltering in place

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - While everyone is looking out for their physical health during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to look out for your mental health as well according to healthcare professionals.
Dr. Ravi Srivastava has been a psychologist for more than 25 years, working on Hilton Head Island for 20. He has his own private practice and is the lead psychologist at Hilton Head Regional Hospital.
He shared some tips to make sure your mental health is taken care of while sheltering in place:
- People are anxious, and that is normal he says, especially for healthcare workers who fear bringing the virus home to loved ones. One thing you can do to help with the worries is to unplug now and then, rather than take in news all day, every day. Be informed, but be healthy!
- He says he has seen an increase cases of anxiety during this time, and it’s important to do relaxation exercises, take medications if they are prescribed to you, eat a healthy diet, and get enough sleep.
- Children take cues from the adults, so if parents are anxious, the children will see that and react.
- Dr. Srivastava also advises not to totally isolate yourself while sheltering at home.
“If you’re feeling along, to keep on seeing people- through the visual media especially. It’s so easily available,” Srivastava said. "It does decrease a lot of anxiety, it keeps you close, you’re more open to talk about what you need to talk about.” Srivastava also suggested doing an activity like spring cleaning, to keep your mind busy.
At his private practice, they’re moved to video call sessions, rather than face-to-face, and he said the transition is going well. At the hospital, they are taking the necessary precautions.
Some anxiety is normal, just be sure you’re taking the recommended precautions like washing your hands, staying home when able and practicing social distancing.
If you are feeling extremely down and need someone to talk to, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
