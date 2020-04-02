Richmond Hill family answering calling to sew masks

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - See a need, fill a need.
“I would have been sewing dresses or something, but this has much more meaning," Betrice Berry explained.
For Berry, it’s a spiritual act.
“Let your way be known upon the Earth, your saving health among all nations,” she prayed.
She prays over each mask, laying them on her prayer book, doing her part, and giving herself a sense of purpose during a time where her life has been halted.
“I speak to large corporations, and companies all over the world. Nobody needs someone to talk to a large group right now, because there aren’t any.”
She believes everyone can help the crisis in some way.
“Everybody has something that they can offer, that they can do that makes them a part of the solution, and not a part of the pain.”
She’s supplied masks to neighbors, healthcare workers, those that work in the Chatham County Courthouse- people as far as New York City, Arizona, and Seattle. Berry is funding it all by herself, and hasn’t taken a cent of payment.
“Doctors are seeing patients who can’t pay. Well, I’m not going to ask them to pay for these masks, but I know they need them.”
She’s enlisted her niece and daughter for help.
“It feels good helping other people, like, be safe," said Betrice’s daughter, Fatima Berry.
Her niece, Latoya Berry, served in the military and as a nurse, but is immune compromised and can no longer do that type work.
“This is just as satisfying as those things, because it’s still helping,” she said.
They cut, pin and sew each mask with care. The final step in their process is to steam each mask with essential oil water to help kill germs, then they seal them in individual plastic packages before they send them off.
The Berry’s say they’ll keep making the masks as long as they have the materials and there is a need. They’ve made over 900 masks so far.
