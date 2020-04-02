Savannah sanitation’s residential services altered due to COVID-19 concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah says effective Monday, April 6, sanitation’s residential services will be limited to garbage collection only.
The following services will be temporarily suspended until further notice in response to COVID-19 and social distancing:
- Recycling
- Yard Waste
- Bulk Item Pickup
- Special Collections
The city says residents may use their recycling cart for garbage overflow. Residents are urged to avoid putting bulk items and yard waste on the curb, as they will not be picked up during the time of suspended services. Residents are also asked to report incidents of illegal dumping.
The two drop off centers (Dean Forest Landfill Facility and Bacon Park Transfer Station) will remain open during normal business hours and citizens can bring recycling, yard waste, and bulk items to the following locations:
- Bacon Park Transfer Station – 6400 Skidaway Road - Monday –Tuesday – Closed; Wednesday – Sunday – 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.
- Dean Forest Road Landfill – 1327 Dean Forest Road - Monday-Thursday: 7 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.; Friday: 7 a.m.- 3:15 p.m.; Saturday: 7 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
The Street Cleaning division is operating under its regular schedule.
