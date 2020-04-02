10 S.C. Dept. of Corrections employees test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A total of 10 staff members of the South Carolina Department of Corrections have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
That word comes from the agency's director, Bryan Stirling.
On Wednesday, there were only four confirmed cases. At that point, the four cases included one staff member at Broad River Correctional and three non-institutional staff members.
The agency has not yet said where the new six cases were reported.
No inmates have tested positive so far, Stirling said.
