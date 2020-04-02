SCCPSS leaders adjust after governor cancels in-person class for rest of school year

“One of the things that we have as an advantage is three quarters of our year is already over. So, we have a pretty good sense of where students are in terms of being prepared for the next level. Our intention at this point is to offer the kinds of support for students who were struggling and then to offer the kinds of enrichments for students who were well on track and we knew they were already ready for the next grade. Those kinds of decision of course are individual, and we will do whatever is necessary to try to assist the students who may have not been at the point we wanted them to be for movement to the next grade,” Dr. Levett said.