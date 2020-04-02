Suspect arrested for April 2016 homicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect in a homicide case from April 2016.
At around 1:30 a.m. on April 28, 2016, officers responded to the 1300 block of New Castle Street and found 36-year-old Hannah Brown with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Detectives say 34-year-old Gilberto Ravelo Mojica is the suspect in this case. He was served with a murder warrant on Friday, March 27, 2020. Mojica was in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center for unrelated charges.
