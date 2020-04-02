Talking Industry Impact, Learning a New Recipe with Chef Brandon Carter

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - We all know that the economy is taking a big hit from the Coronavirus pandemic, and the food industry is no exception.
“The layoffs that have had to happen for obvious reasons and the downturn in business for obvious reasons has really taken its toll,” Executive Chef Brandon Carter, owner of FARM Bluffton, said.
Carter has established the FARM staff relief fund to reduce the pain his employees are feeling. Both this week and last week, everyone on the restaurant’s staff received a full paycheck from that fund. He says he will continue to do that as long as possible.
“The other side to that is that restaurant workers don’t make a ton of money. Most of us live paycheck to paycheck, unfortunately. So when something like this happens and there’s even a week without income, it really hurts.”
FARM is offering takeout and delivery right now, but they’ve also turned to a unique way of safely serving food to the community. Usually, the restaurant’s airstream food truck is used for pop up events in Savannah. Right now, it is stationed at Southern Marsh Nursery in Pritchardville.
“You know that area is kind of an underserved area of Bluffton in terms of restaurants. Populated with a lot of families and things like that in that corridor," Carter said. "We’ve positioned the price point on that menu to be a little bit more approachable for families during this time.”
Chef Brandon also showed us how to bring the taste of FARM to your kitchen. Here’s an easy stew he says is perfect for a family on a budget:
