Thursday: Chamber of Commerce Weather!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, it’s cooler this morning. Temperatures are in the mid and upper 40s inland, upper 40s and lower 50s around Savannah and mid to upper 50s along the coast.
It’s a calmer morning with a dry forecast. Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid-60s by lunch and is forecast to peak right around 70° in most places this afternoon with a pleasant breeze and low humidity.
Evening grilling plans?
Temperatures dip, quickly, back into the 60s after sunset and we’ll wake up to more 40s Friday morning followed by a Friday afternoon high temperature in the 70s. A gradual warming trend continues into the weekend with an afternoon high temperature near 80° Saturday and Sunday.
There is a chance of isolated rain Sunday followed by a greater chance of rain next work-week along and ahead of the next cold front.
Have a great day,
Cutter
