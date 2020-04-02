United Way of the Coastal Empire seeing need for renter assistance increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the past few weeks, the workload and efforts of area non-profits have sky-rocketed amid the COVID-19 crisis and it’s a far-reaching impact on those living in Coastal Georgia.
At the forefront of the aid effort is the United Way of the Coastal Empire.
For some perspective, the United Way’s 211 call center averages about 300 calls a week.
In the last seven days, there have been over 1,200 calls asking for the non-profit’s help.
With that call volume, United Way leaders are asking for the public’s patience.
The United Way of the Coastal Empire set up a COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund a little over a week ago, knowing they’d need that resource to help those recently out of work.
The United Way is hoping to see the fund hit $200,000 in the coming days, but they know it will quickly diminish with community issues like food insecurity and housing only getting worse for some residents in Chatham, Effingham, Bryan, and Liberty counties.
According to the president and CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, a good number of the calls coming in over the past week are people needing renter assistance.
“Honestly, I have to say I did know there were families that live in some hotels. I don’t think I really understood how many people are existing in that gray area between stable housing and homelessness. And this situation just has a potential, it’s already beginning to push people over that edge," said Brynn Grant, President/CEO of the United Way of the Coastal Empire.
Grant said every single dollar they raise in the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund will go toward efforts like that, to help people teetering on that edge.
With the financial strain being placed on so many households and non-profits across the region, WTOC asked Grant if she believes the network of non-profits and support are strong enough to make it through current tough times.
“I don’t think I have the answer to that. I certainly hope so,” Grant said. “I know that the agencies that we work most closely with these last few years, the United Way agencies, are an impressive group of people. And I know their board leadership, their governance, their finances are reviewed through our community investment process each year. And if they weren’t meeting certain standards of operation, then our committee wouldn’t approve them or recommend them for funding through our agency.”
Grant added navigating through new challenges every day is an ever-evolving process.
At last check, the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund hovered around $118,000, with a goal of $200,000.
