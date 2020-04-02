Urgent Care facilities changing procedures but still aim to help patients quickly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Urgent Care centers, like Expercare, are helping patients every day who are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.
Expercare CEO Catherine Grant says the first thing you should do, if experiencing symptoms, is to do a virtual visit. You can find this on their website. This way, you can avoid leaving your house unless absolutely necessary.
Access to care has always been what Grant says is their niche. This is still the case even since they've had to alter how they provide care during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"One of the things that we've done well is responding to, how do we take care of people while also minimizing risk for our team? Also looking at, what are the different ways we can see people that may be a little outside of the box considering current circumstances,” Grant said.
If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you might have been exposed to someone who has it, Expercare has a safe way to treat you without putting others at risk.
"We can see them virtually and sometimes the whole thing can be taken care of virtually. However if they have respiratory symptoms, if they have a cough, if they have a fever or if they have other respiratory complaints, sore throat, we're actually seeing all respiratory complaints outside of the clinic and we're going to see people in their cars,” Grant said.
Grant says they're working with several labs including Quest and LabCorp. She says the COVID-19 test results have taken up to eight days to come in, but now with the help of smaller labs this can be cut down to just several hours instead.
"We do have a smaller lab now that we're working with that is able to get those results in 48 hours sometimes. That's been really great and really promising as we're going forward and trying to get some better data,” Grant said.
Next week, Expercare says they'll be getting a shipment of rapid test kits. They say these will likely go to those who it's most appropriate for. Right now, they're well-equipped with tests they already have.
"We have plenty of testing kits. We have the ability to test all symptomatic people. We're not testing asymptomatic people, but if you have fever, you have a cough, or you have a reason to believe that you have Coronavirus we are able to test you,” Grant said.
Expercare is working with people so that finances are not a barrier to care. The clinics, both in Savannah and Richmond Hill, are open seven days a week. Virtual visits are also available during business hours.
"We can get you on a Facetime or screen to talk live with one of our providers,” Grant said.
Grant says adhering to the recommendations on how to stay safe is key. She says it’s also important to remember self-care, like eating well.
