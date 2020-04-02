Virtual visits helping Liberty Regional Medical Center fight spread of COVID-19

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Medical centers are now limiting who should come in for appointments, asking patients to see their doctor virtually.
Liberty County Regional Medical Center says its hospital capacity has cut in half, since offering the online resource.
Following CDC guidelines of social distancing, many places - such as Liberty County Regional Medical Center - have turned to telemedicine to see patients from the comfort and safety of their own home.
Dr. Calin Badea, who specializes in internal medicine at Liberty Regional, says most of its usual patients use the telemedicine option.
Patients just call their physician to set an appointment up. After clicking an emailed link and signing in, a patient still has that face-to-face contact as they would in an exam room.
Dr. Badea says the virtual appointment still includes screening questions to help assess a patient. The only thing they can’t do is a complete physical exam but say if you have bug bites under your arms, they can evaluate that through video chat.
Dr. Badea says telemedicine helps doctors keep their patients, who might not need emergency care during the pandemic, healthy, despite social distancing.
He says it’s the future of healthcare.
“Especially for routine exams, really. Follow-ups, refill medications, whatever, diabetes evaluation; many things can be done through a video chat without necessarily having to see the patient physically,” Dr. Badea said.
Liberty Regional’s telemedicine visits also include a language line which translates for those who speak another language other than English.
The CEO says the goal is to be one step ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tammy Mims says these new policies have cut the hospital’s volume in half; seeing around 70 patients a day.
“People are not running to the emergency room as frequent as probably in the past, that they are either phone calling or trying to receive telemedicine calls,” Mims said.
Mims says this has left open beds for those who might need emergency care. If the hospital hits capacity, there is an extra area where anyone infected can stay.
“We’ve identified that space and then how we would be able to maintain that if needed,” Mims said.
Working through all these new restrictions and daily changes are the heroes of Liberty Regional, and those in the community are finding ways to show their support.
“The county has always been receptive to heroes.”
Mims says Liberty County is a community of heroes, military and healthcare.
The community has been showing appreciation by dropping of meals or medical supplies.
“Just really uplifting for the spirits of all the team members.”
A reminder, during a time filled with so much uncertainty, why they do what they do.
The Liberty Chamber is hosting “Parking for our Providers” at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the hospital parking lot. The public is invited to come out and show their appreciation to the healthcare workers - safely from their car - but they can bring signs and anything creative to show their support.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.