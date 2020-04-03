BCSO looking for man wanted for attempted murder following St. Helena Island shooting

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for attempted murder following a Thursday night shooting at the Wallace Creek Boat Landing on St. Helena Island.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival deputies found two men who has been shot. Both were taken to the hospital where one was treated and discharged and the other remains in the hospital in critical, but stable, condition.
Sheriff’s Office investigators and members of the Beaufort County Violent Crimes Task Force responded to the scene. They processed forensics and interviewed witnesses.
Through those interviews, deputies discovered 19-year-old Jeremy Toomer shot the men. Witnesses reported that, prior to the arrival of deputies, Toomer fled the scene.
Warrants for Toomer’s arrest were obtained Friday for two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.
Toomer, who is from Hardeeville, remains at large.
Anyone with information is asked to call Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843.255.3418 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111.
