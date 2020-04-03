Bluffton Police patrol challenges amid COVID-19 outbreak

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - While Lowcountry residents have been encouraged to stay socially distanced, police are still making sure laws are being followed. And that means changes for the Bluffton Police Department.
The Bluffton Police Department is no stranger to changing how they patrol the streets of town depending on what’s going on, whether that’s holidays or hurricanes. The coronavirus has brought on an entirely new set of challenges for the department.”
While coronavirus spreads across South Carolina and Beaufort County, the Bluffton Police Department is trying to keep up with nationally used best practices for first responders. The police department says not only have they started sending officers out with PPE, they’ve started limiting officers’ exposure altogether.
“A lot of the agencies are doing the same thing. For one, a lot of our non-emergency calls for service, rather than going to people’s houses, what we are doing is making phone calls to limit exposure. Not only to our officers but also to the public," said Bluffton Police Captain Joseph Babkiewicz.
All incidents will still be taken seriously.
“Some of the minor violations, so, if someone gets a harassment complaint, a small theft, somebody got a bike stolen, or any type of minor offense such as that, property crimes or anything like that, then our officers will try to contact them and reach them over the phone.”
Even though the police are not answering every call in person, the department believes people know why and agree with the decision.
“I think for the most part people understand our situation and they appreciate the fact that one, we are not possibly bringing the virus to them, and two they are also not giving it to us.”
They say this is a different situation, but not a new concept.
“Every situation is different. This is uncharted territory for everyone in this country. Not just her and Bluffton. Which is why we are maintaining that open line of communication with different shapes, different law enforcement agencies throughout our country so we can learn from each other.”
And the department wanted to emphasize that their main concern right now is that when they are responding to calls, everyone involved, both officers and civilians are safe.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.