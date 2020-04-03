Chatham Co. PD investigates armed robberies targeting Hispanics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating several armed robberies where they say the suspects are targeting Hispanic victims.
According to CCPD officials, a Quacco Road resident reported being awoken by a knock on his door around 4 a.m. Friday. The victim stated that the person outside claimed to be law enforcement and displayed a badge. When the victim opened the door, the suspect displayed a firearm and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, a female suspect ran into the residence and stole cash from the victim’s wallet.
Police say the victim was not injured and was unable to give a detailed description of the suspects.
Detectives say certain aspects of this crime lead them to believe that it is related to other recent armed robberies in unincorporated Chatham County where Hispanic victims have been targeted.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
