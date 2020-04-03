Coastal Empire residents react to Georgia’s shelter in place order

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday several people across the Coastal Empire made their last minute errands to get prepared for the shelter in place order.
There didn’t seem to be too many people at once, but there was a steady stream of traffic in and out of grocery stores as people prepare to follow Governor Kemp’s order.
It came as no shock.
“It didn’t surprise me at all and I will do it,” said Jerry Wood from Garden City.
In fact, Governor Kemp’s shelter in place order is welcomed by some Chatham County residents.
“Well, I thought it was about time. And all the other states have been ahead of us here in Pooler, and even Savannah," said Rosemany Whitson from Pooler.
With the order going into effect at 6 p.m. across the Peach State, some were out earlier to prepare for the coming days at home.
“You got to be up and kind of get here in the stores early in the morning when they open up. I think that’s the best way to be getting things but it’s been pretty tight trying to find things. Luckily we have had a lot of our stuff already at home so that helped a lot," said Gary Williams from Effingham County.
While several did head out to get their last minute needs, some say they noticed less traffic on the roads as people were already heeding the governors warning.
“It was normal, the highways ain’t near as busy. Usually highway 80 it takes a while to get from garden city to here it was a straight shot,” said Wood.
Those who were out did practice social distancing. Some even wearing protective gear, like masks and gloves. Rosemary says this is the first time she ventured out in two weeks as she’s been following the CDC’s guidelines.
“I am very worried about this pandemic because I don’t, nobody knows exactly how it works so that’s the scary thing.”
As several prepare to shelter in place, they say it’s important we all take this seriously.
“It’s a rough time for everyone right now so I’m just praying that everybody does what the governor says and let’s do what we need to do," said Williams.
