Coronavirus concerns cause training changes for firefighter recruits

"Initially there were some concerns, but the way our cadre is that I have…I have a really good staff of training officers that will make sure that these guys and girls are pushed through the process. Now, the way it is, we've also extended graduation. So where it may have traditionally been 16 weeks, if they are not meeting the standards put forth by the Department and by the State of Georgia, then we will extend that if necessary to make sure that their training isn't lacking due to all the changes that we as a community are facing right now,” Battalion Chief Wayne Ifill said.