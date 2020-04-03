Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 4-3-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will dominate our weather into next week. The high will be to our north today but slowly move off the east coast Sunday into Monday. This will begin to bring back more clouds and slightly increase our rain chances.
Today will be mostly sunny, highs 71-82.
Tonight will be clear, lows 50-57.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
