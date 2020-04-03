Friday: Stunning, Pleasant Weather Persists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly clear and cool this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s in most spots; lower 50s or so at the beach.
Under a continued mostly clear, eventually mostly sunny, sky, the temperature is forecast to warm to near 70 by noon and peak in the mid to upper 70s across the area. The breeze will be pleasant, humidity low and there is no chance of rain in the forecast today nor through much of the weekend.
A pretty stretch of days continues.
Saturday begins in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but warms into the upper 70s to near 80° by mid-afternoon. A similar, maybe, slightly warmer forecast is in-place Sunday with an isolated chance of Sunday showers.
The chance of rain increases a bit heading into next work-week as a cold front approaches.
Enjoy your weekend,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.